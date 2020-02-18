Go to the main site
    Tokayev visits headquarters of Main Intelligence Directorate of Armed Forces

    18 February 2020, 18:32

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the headquarters of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan on Tuesday, Kazinform has learnt from the president’s press service.

    According to Akorda, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev heard a report on existing threats in crisis regions of the world, as well as got acquainted with modern models of weapons and military equipment that are equipped with GRU units.

    The Head of State gave a positive assessment to the activities of Kazakhstan's military intelligence and stressed that against the background of the growing international situation, its role in ensuring the country's security is increasing.

    In conclusion, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief instructed the Main Intelligence Directorate to continue working on improving and developing the military intelligence system, and wished successful service to the military personnel of the unit.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Army President of Kazakhstan
