Tokayev visits engineering plant in Uralsk

9 March 2023, 15:10
Tokayev visits engineering plant in Uralsk Photo: akorda.kz

URALSK. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev got familiarized with the activity of West Kazakhstan Engineering Company in Uralsk as part of his working visit to West Kazakhstan region, Kazinform cites Akorda.

During the visit, Tokayev was informed that the enterprise manufactures highly technological equipment for oil and gas production, processing, and transportation, as well as complex metal structures. The company is a strategic partner of General Electric in gas turbine technologies.

There is a service center certified by Baker Hughes General Electric as well as outfitted with modern technological equipment as recommended by BHGE specialists within the plant. The enterprise also plans to carry out a project for producing irrigation vehicles Fregat for agricultural purposes.

After the Head of State familiarized with the enterprise’s activity, he noted the importance of implementing new projects. According to him, as the company manufactures highly technological equipment for oil and gas as well as energy sectors it is necessary to increase the share of home-made engineering products in the sectors.

photo


