Tokayev visits Dubai International Financial Centre

DUBAI. KAZINFORM –As part of the second day of his official visit to the United Arab Emirates, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev got acquainted with the activities of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

The DIFC Chief Executive Officer Arif Amiri told to President Tokayev about the principles of the special economic zone, attractive conditions for business and financial institutions by providing the necessary legal, commercial and other infrastructure.

Currently, there are about 2,300 companies registered in the DIFC jurisdiction. It is expected that its contribution to the GDP of the Emirate of Dubai will reach up to 15% by 2024. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the importance of close interaction between the AIFC and DIFC and the use of the successful experience of Dubai in the activity of the Astana International Financial Centre.



