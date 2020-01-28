Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Tokayev visits Dubai International Financial Centre

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
28 January 2020, 19:29
Tokayev visits Dubai International Financial Centre

DUBAI. KAZINFORM –As part of the second day of his official visit to the United Arab Emirates, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev got acquainted with the activities of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

The DIFC Chief Executive Officer Arif Amiri told to President Tokayev about the principles of the special economic zone, attractive conditions for business and financial institutions by providing the necessary legal, commercial and other infrastructure.

photo

Currently, there are about 2,300 companies registered in the DIFC jurisdiction. It is expected that its contribution to the GDP of the Emirate of Dubai will reach up to 15% by 2024. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the importance of close interaction between the AIFC and DIFC and the use of the successful experience of Dubai in the activity of the Astana International Financial Centre.

photo


President of Kazakhstan    Kazakhstan and the UAE   Akorda presidential residence  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakhstan’s Popko advances to main draw of ATP Challenger event in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Popko advances to main draw of ATP Challenger event in Italy
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln