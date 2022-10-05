Tokayev visits bus assembly plant in Saran

SARAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has visited QazTehna bus and special vehicles assembly plant in Saran, Karaganda region, the press service of Akorda reported.

Since 2021, QazTehna plant has assembled 347 buses and electric buses for passenger transportation. 700 buses and electric buses will be delivered to the regions under the Public Transport Modernization Program, while 208 passenger vehicles will be sent to the educational organizations of nine regions.

QazTehna plant cooperates with Yutong, Chinese manufacturer of commercial vehicles, especially electric buses. As per the partnership program, the company will supply the Kazakh enterprise with necessary technologies. 33% of all the spare parts and components of the buses are manufactured from home-produced materials. The level of localization is expected to reach 50% in the nearest 5 years.

Presently, the plant employs 560 people. Most of them are local residents.













Photo:akorda.kz