Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Tokayev visits bus assembly plant in Saran

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
5 October 2022, 15:44
Tokayev visits bus assembly plant in Saran

SARAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has visited QazTehna bus and special vehicles assembly plant in Saran, Karaganda region, the press service of Akorda reported.

Since 2021, QazTehna plant has assembled 347 buses and electric buses for passenger transportation. 700 buses and electric buses will be delivered to the regions under the Public Transport Modernization Program, while 208 passenger vehicles will be sent to the educational organizations of nine regions.

photo

QazTehna plant cooperates with Yutong, Chinese manufacturer of commercial vehicles, especially electric buses. As per the partnership program, the company will supply the Kazakh enterprise with necessary technologies. 33% of all the spare parts and components of the buses are manufactured from home-produced materials. The level of localization is expected to reach 50% in the nearest 5 years.

photo

Presently, the plant employs 560 people. Most of them are local residents.

photo

photo

photo


Photo:akorda.kz



Karaganda region    President of Kazakhstan    Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy