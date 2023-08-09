Tokayev visits ASTANA VISION PAVLODAR clinic

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev got familiarized with the activity of the medical facility providing eye care services to local residents, Kazinform cites Akorda.

The President was presented with the work of the diagnostic-outpatient complex, inpatient department, laser center, and operating theatre.

According to the clinic’s leadership, it handles up to 1,000 patients with eye conditions and conducts up to 200 surgeries monthly. Patients undergo diagnosis on a paid basis, and as part of obligatory social medical insurance.

In a talk with the clinic’s personnel, the Kazakh President noted that it is importance to open specialized highly technological medical facilities in the regions.