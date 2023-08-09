Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 456.39 eur/kzt 495.09

    rub/kzt 4.74 cny/kzt 62.85
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Tokayev visits ASTANA VISION PAVLODAR clinic

    9 August 2023, 19:10

    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev got familiarized with the activity of the medical facility providing eye care services to local residents, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    The President was presented with the work of the diagnostic-outpatient complex, inpatient department, laser center, and operating theatre.

    According to the clinic’s leadership, it handles up to 1,000 patients with eye conditions and conducts up to 200 surgeries monthly. Patients undergo diagnosis on a paid basis, and as part of obligatory social medical insurance.

    In a talk with the clinic’s personnel, the Kazakh President noted that it is importance to open specialized highly technological medical facilities in the regions.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    President of Kazakhstan Pavlodar
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan interested in closer relations with Albania, President
    2 Roman Sklyar denies rumors on transfer of ArcelorMittal Temirtau to Russia's Severstal
    3 Kazakhstan, Albania to launch direct flights
    4 Foreign Minister Vassilenko receives credentials from newly appointed Czech Ambassador
    5 Kazakhstan’s Rybakina to vie in Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo