    Tokayev visits Astana-Nan Chemicals pesticide plant

    14 February 2023, 20:47

    STEPNOGORSK. KAZINFORM Kassym-Jomart Tokayev got familiarized with the work of the plant producing pesticides and agrochemical products Astana-Nan Chemicals, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    The company's founder Ivan Sauyer presented the President with the production line as well as modern equipment with the help of which plant protection products, pesticides, potassium salt, and glyphosate products are made.

    Last year, the enterprise produced seven thousand tons of plant protection chemicals to the tune of KZT41 billion.

    The company based in Stepnogorsk has an accredited international production and research lab.

    During the visit, Akmola region governor Yermek Marzhikpayev reported to the Head of State on the social and economic development of the region as well as the realization of investment projects. Tokayev was informed about the situation in the chemical sector, manufacturing, metallurgy, light, and food industries.

    The President also attended an exhibition of products made in Akmola region and discusses the current issues and prospects for further development of the region's economy with heads of major enterprises.


