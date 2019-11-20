Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Tokayev visits Alem Coding School, Astana Hub and Astana IT University

Kudrenok Tatyana
20 November 2019, 16:17
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev paid a visit to the Alem Coding School, the Astana Hub International Technopark of IT Startups as well as the Astana IT University. All educational facilities are headquartered at the Astana EXPO-2017 town, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

During the visit to the Alem Coding School, President Tokayev was familiarized with its curriculum and told the students there how popular IT specialists are worldwide. They, in turn, told the Head of State about how to learn to code without teachers, lectures, marks and other elements of traditional education.

Afterwards, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev inspected the activity and infrastructure of the Astana Hub. He saw a presentation of several startups – a cyber sports platform for matchmaking, an automated trading platform INUI Software and other projects which are being implemented at the technopark.

At the Astana IT University the Head of State was briefed on the main areas of its activity, surveyed its classrooms and laboratories. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called on the students to obtain decent education to use it for the benefit of the country.

Education    President of Kazakhstan    Technology  
