Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Tokayev, Uzbek counterpart exchange Ramadan greetings

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
5 April 2022, 15:32
Tokayev, Uzbek counterpart exchange Ramadan greetings

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan, Kazinform cites Akorda.

The two presidents discussed the prospects for the development of the Kazakh-Uzbek strategic partnership and strengthening regional cooperation.

The leaders paid special attention to enhancing cooperation in trade, economic and other areas of mutual interest. They also touched upon the effective implementation of the agreements reached during the Uzbek leader’s state visit to Kazakhstan in December 2021.

In conclusion, President Tokayev and President Mirziyoyev exchanged greetings on the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan.

The telephone call was held at the initiative of the Uzbek side.


Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan    President of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%