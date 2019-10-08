Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Tokayev urges to boost number of direct international flights

    8 October 2019, 13:49

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has instructed to develop air traffic with leading cities of the world, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «An important issue is the increase in the number of international flights. At the moment there are less than 30 international direct flights from Nur-Sultan which is not enough», said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at a meeting on the development of the capital.

    According to him, the city of Nur-Sultan reasonably positions itself as the international center. Thus, it is important to launch direct flights between Nur-Sultan and the leading cities of the world and international financial centers.

    «It is needed to open the sky, this is my assignment to the Government», the Head of State emphasized.

    As Kazinform previously informed, Beibut Atamkulov Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development spoke about the airlines which plan to enter the Kazakhstani market.

    He also informed that Kazakhstan carriers are going to launch flights to such large cities as Shanghai (2020), Singapore (2020) and New York (2021).

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Nur-Sultan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
    Kazakh-Ecuadorian duo eases into ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    June 16. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    2 Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    3 Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    4 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    5 Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year