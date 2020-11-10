Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Tokayev urges SCO to support establishment of Int’l Agency for Biological Safety

Kudrenok Tatyana
10 November 2020, 16:17
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has called on the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to support the establishment of the International Agency for Biological Safety, Kazinform reports.

While addressing the SCO Summit on Tuesday, President Tokayev emphasized that Afghanistan’s restoration is the top priority for SCO community. Kazakhstan, in his words, is ready to continue cooperation as part of the SCO-Afghanistan Contact Group with the focus on socioeconomic rehabilitation of this country. Further cooperation in the Eurasian space depends on the stabilization of the situation in Afghanistan, he said.

According to the Kazakh President, it is becoming more obvious that it is impossible to defeat the three evils [Ed. note: terrorism, extremism, and separatism] through the use of force alone.

To counteract extremism, terrorism, separatism, and depreciation of spiritual values, it is crucial to develop unique cultural heritage of the SCO member states, Tokayev stressed. That is why, in his words, Kazakhstan supports the declaration of 2021 as the Year of SCO Culture.

The Head of State also reminded that at the 75th session of the UN General Assembly he had proposed to establish the International Agency for Biological Safety and said he counted on the support of the SCO colleagues regarding that question.


