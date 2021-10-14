Tokayev urges EAEU to step up cooperation with third countries

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev believes it is necessary for EAEU member states to step up cooperation with the third countries, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At the virtual meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council (SEEC) on Thursday, the Head of State stressed that the negotiations on free trade agreements with Israel, Egypt and India have been going on for years and it is high time to speed up the negotiation process.

He went on to add that Eurasian Economic Commission should come up with the proposals on trade cooperation with other countries as well as organizations.

President Tokayev said it is crucial to step up cooperation with the SCO and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), which is a free trade agreement between Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines, Vietnam, and five ASEAN major trade partners.

He reminded that the free trade agreements with two ASEAN members – Singapore and Vietnam – have already been signed.



