Tokayev to take part in session of Council of Heads of SCO Member States

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
9 November 2020, 22:17
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is set to take part in the virtual session of the Council of Heads of Member States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) chaired by Russia on November 10, Kazinform reports.

Berik Uali, the press secretary of the President, shared the news via his official Facebook page.

Within the framework of the SCO top-level meeting, its participants will focus on the priority tasks of further strengthening of cooperation within the SCO in the context of global political and socioeconomic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic. The SCO leaders are expected to exchange views on the most relevant issues of international and regional agenda.

UN Secretary General António Guterres is to address the session of the Council of Heads of SCO Member States.

In conclusion, the participants of the session are to adopt the Moscow Declaration and a number of other documents.


President of Kazakhstan    SCO  
