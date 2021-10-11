Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Tokayev to take part in int’l conference discussing ways for Kazakhstan to become carbon neural

    11 October 2021, 13:26

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is to take part in the International Conference «Ways to Achieve the Goals of the Paris Agreement and Carbon Neutralily of Kazakhstan» due to take place on October 13 in Nur-Sultan city, Kazinform cites the Facebook account of the President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali.

    The conference aims at discussing the ways for the country to become carbon neutral by 2060, priorities of economic and social opportunities and importance of allocating huge funds to transition to carbon neutrality.

    The event is to be attended by high officials, international experts, business and civil society, financial institutions, development partners, and mass media.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    President of Kazakhstan Events Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    Grigoriy Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches final of ITF doubles tournament in Tehran
    Kukushkin of Kazakhstan reaches tennis tournament quarterfinal in US
    Kazakhstan claims gold at Asian Road Cycling Championships
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
    3 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    4 Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
    5 Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%