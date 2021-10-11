Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Tokayev to take part in int’l conference discussing ways for Kazakhstan to become carbon neural

Kudrenok Tatyana
11 October 2021, 13:26
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is to take part in the International Conference «Ways to Achieve the Goals of the Paris Agreement and Carbon Neutralily of Kazakhstan» due to take place on October 13 in Nur-Sultan city, Kazinform cites the Facebook account of the President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali.

The conference aims at discussing the ways for the country to become carbon neutral by 2060, priorities of economic and social opportunities and importance of allocating huge funds to transition to carbon neutrality.

The event is to be attended by high officials, international experts, business and civil society, financial institutions, development partners, and mass media.

