Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Tokayev to take part in extraordinary meeting of CSTO

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
10 January 2022, 11:50
Tokayev to take part in extraordinary meeting of CSTO

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is to take part in an extraordinary meeting of the Heads of the CSTO member States via videoconferencing today at 1:00pm Nur-Sultan time, Kazinform has learnt from the Facebook account of the Head of State’s Press Secretary Berik Uali.

«Today, at 1:00pm Nur-Sultan time Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is to take part in an extraordinary meeting of the Heads of the CSTO member States to take place on the initiative of the Kazakh side,» reads the Facebook account.

The meeting will be aired on Khabar 24 TV channel.


CSTO   President of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy