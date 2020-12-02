Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Tokayev to take part in CSTO Collective Security Council session

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
2 December 2020, 10:10
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is to take part in a session of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization due to take place today, Kazinform cites the Facebook about of Press Secretary of the Kazakh President Berik Uali.

According to the Facebook post, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is to partake in a session of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization which is to take place today, December 2, at 3:00pm Nur-Sultan time under Russia’s chairmanship vie videoconference.

The session’s participants are to exchange views on international and regional security issues, evaluate the Organization’s high-priority areas in 2020 as well as to outline plans for the coming period.

It is expected that the Kazakh Head of State will state the country’s stance on the current issues related to the Organization’s work as well as will offer proposals on its further development.

According to the Press Secretary, the session’s outcome will be the adoption of a number of documents to further enhance the effectiveness of the Organization.


CSTO   President of Kazakhstan    Russia    Kazakhstan  
