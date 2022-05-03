Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Tokayev to pay state visit to Turkey on May 10-11

Adlet Seilkhanov
3 May 2022, 19:05
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

The leaders of Kazakhstan and Turkey exchanged congratulations on Eid al-Fitr, wishing the two fraternal nations well-being, prosperity and success.

The two presidents also discussed the prospects for the development of the Kazakh-Turkish strategic partnership with an emphasis on further strengthening trade, economic, investment, culture

Recep Tayyip Erdogan stressed that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s state visit to Turkey scheduled for May 10-11 will be an important milestone in expanding the comprehensive strategic partnership between the countries. President Tokayev agreed with this approach to the upcoming negotiations in Ankara.

Kazakhstan’s President noted the important role of the Organization of Turkic States in terms of enhancing the economic, humanitarian and cultural ties.

The conversation held in a traditionally friendly atmosphere.


