Tokayev to pay official visit to Kyrgyzstan on May 26

Adlet Seilkhanov
23 May 2022, 15:10
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay an official visit to Kyrgyzstan on May 26, 2022, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel Flight No.1.

The two Heads of State will hold narrow and extended meetings in Bishkek. The talks' agenda will include issues of development of the Kazakh-Kyrgyz strategic partnership focusing on further strengthening political dialogue, and enhancing trade and economic, investment, and cultural cooperation.

On the next day, May 27, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will take part in a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council to take place via videoconference at Akorda.


