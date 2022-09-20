20 September 2022, 18:47

Tokayev to address general debate of UNGA 77th session

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is to attend the opening of the general debate of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the press service of the Kazakh President.

Csaba Kőrösi, President of the 77th session of the UNGA, is to open and moderate a plenary session.

The Kazakh Head of State is expected to deliver his speech at around 11:45-12:15 am New York time.