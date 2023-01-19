Tokayev thanks Majilis deputies as country to elect deputies of parliament’s lower chamber this March

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed Majilis deputies demonstrated high professionalism and true patriotism, Kazinform reports.

«I express gratitude to the deputies of the Majilis of parliament of the seventh convocation for productive work on legislative support of the course towards building Just Kazakhstan, solution of current social and economic issues of the country, active participation in holding political and economic reforms, and productive efforts on ensuring social stability and rule of law,» reads the Kazakh President’s post on Instagram.

The Majilis deputies demonstrated high professionalism and true patriotism, he added.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan is to hold early elections to the Majilis on March 19, 2023. The date for the elections of deputies of maslikhats of all levels will be set by the Central Election Commission.

Kazakh Head of State Tokayev made a statement on holding of the early elections of deputies of the Majilis of parliament and maslikhats.

Also, Tokayev signed the decree dissolving the Majilis, 7th convocation, and holding early elections of the Majilis.

The decree on early termination of the powers of malikhats of all levels was signed as well.



