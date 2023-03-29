Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Tokayev tasks Parliament to adopt law on support of human trafficking victims

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
29 March 2023, 12:32
Tokayev tasks Parliament to adopt law on support of human trafficking victims Photo: Getty Images/iStock

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tasked the Parliament to adopt the law, which will ensure protection and social support of the human trafficking victims, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Another serious problem in human rights protection is human trafficking. We need a special law, which will ensure the protection and social support of human trafficking victims. This measure is quite relevant amid the aggravating global and regional processes of forced migration,» said Tokayev at the opening of the first session of the Parliament of the VIII convocation.

The President added that international experts should be attracted to the elaboration of the law.


