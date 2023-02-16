Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Tokayev talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine over phone

16 February 2023, 20:40
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a telephone conversation with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine, Kazinform cites Akorda.

At the initiative of the Ukrainian side, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The leaders discussed humanitarian issues between Kazakhstan and Ukraine.

President Tokayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan's position on the diplomatic solution of the armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine on the basis of the UN Charter and generally recognised norms of international law.


Photo: akorda.kz
