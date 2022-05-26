Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Tokayev takes part in opening of Al-Farabi KazNU branch in Bishkek

    26 May 2022, 20:05

    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wrapped up his official visit with the participation of the opening of an office of the Al-Farabi Kazakh State University in Bishkek, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    Al-Farabi Kazakh State University rector Zhanseit Tuimebayev showed the Heads of State around the rooms and told them about the educational and scientific work of the university, including the plans to allocate grants for Kyrgyz students.

    During the visit, the Presidents had a talk with teachers and graduates of the Al-Farabi Kazakh State University from Kyrgyzstan.

    Tokayev left an entry in the Book of Honored Guests.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan Education President of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh FM Nurtleu met with UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay
    President Tokayev greets Qatari Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at airport in Astana
    Kazakh Senate Chairman Ashimbayev, Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana meet
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    5 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region