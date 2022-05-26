Tokayev takes part in opening of Al-Farabi KazNU branch in Bishkek

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wrapped up his official visit with the participation of the opening of an office of the Al-Farabi Kazakh State University in Bishkek, Kazinform cites Akorda.

Al-Farabi Kazakh State University rector Zhanseit Tuimebayev showed the Heads of State around the rooms and told them about the educational and scientific work of the university, including the plans to allocate grants for Kyrgyz students.

During the visit, the Presidents had a talk with teachers and graduates of the Al-Farabi Kazakh State University from Kyrgyzstan.

Tokayev left an entry in the Book of Honored Guests.