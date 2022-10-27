Tokayev takes part in meeting of Heads of CA States and EC President

27 October 2022, 19:11

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that it is symbolic that the meeting is held as the CA countries and the EU are to mark 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Head of State.

«I’d like to stress that the European Union was among the first to recognize Central Asia as a single united region with deep historic and cultural affinity. Over 30 years our relations with the EU have developed considerably and contributed to the strengthening of sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of the Central Asian countries. Interregional dialogue covered almost all priority spheres of cooperation, but the potential is far from exhausted. Today’s meeting at the highest level is the evidence of our aspiration to further expand constructive interaction in political, economic, and humanitarian spheres,» said the Head of State.

In his speech, Tokayev noted that Central Asia being at the crossroads of Asian and European Continents is a connecting bridge between geopolitical centers and global markets. The Kazakh President expressed his confidence that the striving towards the development of wider interregional interaction is a strong foundation of all-round dialogue between the CA States and the EU.

The Kazakh Head of State named trade and economic and investment interaction as one of the important areas of cooperation.

«Over the past 10 years the EU has invested over $120bn in the CA countries, accounting for almost 40% of FDI in the region. Around 70% of the figure has been channeled in Kazakhstan. Over eight months of this year, trade between Kazakhstan and EU countries has reached almost $30bn, increasing by more than 40% compared to the same period of last year. As of today, around three thousand companies with European capital successfully operate in different sectors of the Kazakh economy,» said the Kazakh Head of State.

Addressing the meeting were Charles Michel, President of the European Council, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, as well as Deputy Chairman of the Turkmen Cabinet of Ministers Khodzhamurat Geldymuradov.

Following the meeting, the Heads of the CA countries and the President of the European Council adopted the Joint Statement for media.

