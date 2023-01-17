Tokayev takes part in Kazakhstan-UAE investment roundtable

17 January 2023, 22:13

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in the Kazakhstan-UAE investment round table as part of his official visit to the UAE, Kazinform cites Akorda.

«Kazakh-UAE partnership is based on two pillars: huge economic potential and business interests on the one hand, and mutual respect and common values on the other. Our countries enjoy over 30 years of exemplary relations. The UAE is our key regional trade and economic partner, investing around three billion dollars in Kazakhstan, while our country has invested over one billion dollars. By the end of 2022, the trade turnover between our countries stood at 600 million dollars. It’s a great achievement,» said the Kazakh President.

He went on to say that the countries agreed to bring the mutual trade turnover to up to $1bn during his meeting with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The Kazakh Head of State expressed hope that the economic partnership between the countries will continue to be diversified and expand in all sectors.

«The government is ready to provide any support necessary to do business in Kazakhstan. You can expect a safe and stable investment environment. I hope that today’s meeting will step up further economic cooperation between the counties,» said the President of Kazakhstan.

Photo: akorda.kz