Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Tokayev takes part in Int’l Technology Forum Digital Bridge

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
27 October 2021, 21:11
Tokayev takes part in Int’l Technology Forum Digital Bridge

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State attended the annual international technology forum Digital Bridge themed Digital Era Lifestyle. The event was also attended by the heads of the Kazakh President’s Administration, Prime Minister, members of the Government, heads of government bodies, business structures, and domestic and international experts, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

During the forum, the Kazakh President was presented the Alley of Startups and talked about the current activity of IT ecosystems of Astana Hub. Then the President chaired the meeting of the Commission on Digitalization Issues.

photo

Having heard the participants of the meeting, the Head of State delivered his speech, noting that the practical and applied digitalization is the country’s strategic task and state priority.

Tokaeyv stated the importance of focusing on a number of priority tasks, especially continued upgrading of the content of public services.

photo

photo

«The task is not just to convert services from offline to online. «Digit» should reduce the number of public services and related requests, responds, and approvals. Public services should be complex and proactive. Digital transformation of government bodies should be considered as a tool to fight bureaucracy, corruption, and non-efficiency,» he said.

The President lambasted the productiveness of the work of the vice ministers responsible for digitalization. According to him, their main task should be the implementation of digital reforms and transformations not the current bureaucratical work. In that context, the President ordered to develop precise KPIs for each digital vice minister by the end of the year as well as instructed the PM to review the approaches to their activity and assess the staff composition.

In addition, according to Tokayev’s opinion, national «digital leap» is not possible without the participation of business communities, and that the competitiveness of companies is determined by their level of digitalization.

«According to Siemens estimates, 80% of the domestic industrial enterprises have a quite low level of automatization – at the Industry 2.0 level. I mention that we’re living in the era of Industry 4.0. It is a complex challenge the precise and clear respond to which should be formed in terms of both conceptual and practical points of view. It is necessary to expand effective instruments of support for digital solutions, primarily in the manufacturing sector,» he said.

photo

The President also touched upon the competitiveness of the domestic IT industry. According to him, the entire domestic IT sphere is focused on the internal market – mostly to meet the needs of the State and quasi-State sectors.

The Head of State once again expressed his discontent with the quality of the Internet and communications in the country.

In his speech, Tokayev called the protection of personal data as an important task.

«It is important to understand that the formation of digital infrastructure implies responsibility for its security, that is, quality legal and physical protection of personal data. It relates not only the State systems, but also digital ecosystems closely integrated with the State. The Government needs to develop a package of legislative changes to toughen liability for loss or steeling of personal data of citizens,» concluded the President.


photo

photo

photo

photo


Internet   President of Kazakhstan    IT technologies   Kazakhstan   Digital Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region