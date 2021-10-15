Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Tokayev suggests speeding up CIS trade and economic coop

    15 October 2021, 16:01

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed CIS member nations to speed up trade and economic cooperation, Kazinform reports.

    «The priority task is to accelerate and bolster trade and economic cooperation. According to some influential international organizations, the intra-regional sales of CIS member states reached over USD 91 bln or just 0.5% of the global trade. Thereat, the share of mutual trade between CIS countries accounts for just 20% of total commodity turnover of CIS countries and the foreign states,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said addressing the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

    According to the President, those indicators show that there is a huge potential for boosting trade and economic ties.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan CIS Economy
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Multifaceted cooperation with UNDP discussed at Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks
    Popular
    1 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    4 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays