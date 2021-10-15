Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Tokayev suggests speeding up CIS trade and economic coop

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
15 October 2021, 16:01
Tokayev suggests speeding up CIS trade and economic coop

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed CIS member nations to speed up trade and economic cooperation, Kazinform reports.

«The priority task is to accelerate and bolster trade and economic cooperation. According to some influential international organizations, the intra-regional sales of CIS member states reached over USD 91 bln or just 0.5% of the global trade. Thereat, the share of mutual trade between CIS countries accounts for just 20% of total commodity turnover of CIS countries and the foreign states,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said addressing the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

According to the President, those indicators show that there is a huge potential for boosting trade and economic ties.


Foreign policy    President of Kazakhstan    CIS   Economy  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region