Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Tokayev suggests holding global forum on nuclear disarmament

Kudrenok Tatyana
18 November 2021, 16:45
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Thursday suggested holding a global forum on nuclear disarmament, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While addressing the extended session of the staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, President Tokayev called on to hold the global forum on nuclear disarmament in accordance with the proposal of Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev.

At the session, the Kazakh President reminded that this year marks 30 years since the closure of the Semipalatinsk test site.

According to him, the renunciation of nuclear arsenal helped Kazakhstan gain remarkable standing in the international community. The country has become one of the leaders of global anti-nuclear movement.

In this context, President Tokayev suggested holding the global forum on nuclear disarmament.

Earlier at the session Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that marking of the state border has become a guarantee of Kazakhstan’s territorial integrity.


