    Tokayev suggests developing program of agricultural cooperation with Russia

    7 November 2019, 20:40

    OMSK. KAZINFORM – At the plenary session of the XVI Forum of Interregional Cooperation in Omsk President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev suggested mapping out the Program of development of agricultural cooperation for a three-year period, Kazinform reports.

    While addressing the session, the Head of State emphasized that Kazakhstan and Russia are among the world’s top 10 wheat exporting countries and often compete with each other in that respect. That issue, according to him, needs to be coordinated.

    «Our ministries of agriculture should interact more actively in that respect,» President Tokayev said. «It is no secret that agriculture is one of the most sensitive sectors of any economy.»

    He added that the corresponding ministries and authorities should keep in touch in order to prevent administrative barriers and ensure promptness in tackling the arising issues.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Kazakhstan and Russia President of Kazakhstan
