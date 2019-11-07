Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Agriculture

Tokayev suggests developing program of agricultural cooperation with Russia

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
7 November 2019, 20:40
Tokayev suggests developing program of agricultural cooperation with Russia

OMSK. KAZINFORM – At the plenary session of the XVI Forum of Interregional Cooperation in Omsk President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev suggested mapping out the Program of development of agricultural cooperation for a three-year period, Kazinform reports.

While addressing the session, the Head of State emphasized that Kazakhstan and Russia are among the world’s top 10 wheat exporting countries and often compete with each other in that respect. That issue, according to him, needs to be coordinated.

«Our ministries of agriculture should interact more actively in that respect,» President Tokayev said. «It is no secret that agriculture is one of the most sensitive sectors of any economy.»

He added that the corresponding ministries and authorities should keep in touch in order to prevent administrative barriers and ensure promptness in tackling the arising issues.

Kazakhstan and Russia   President of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024
Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024
Body of missing forester found in Abai region
Body of missing forester found in Abai region
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August