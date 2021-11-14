Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Tokayev suggests creating International consortium to develop hydrogen energy industry

Adlet Seilkhanov
14 November 2021, 12:03
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev put forward a proposal to create an International consortium to consolidate efforts of leading scientific establishments of the member countries of the Organization of the Turkic-speaking States in the hydrogen energy industry at the 8th Summit of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic-speaking States, Kazinform reports.

Tokayev called the development of hydrogen energy as one of the priorities. The Kazakh President paid attention that hydrogen energy is thought to be a new type of «clean» fuel. According to him, Kazakhstan has huge opportunities to create an industrial cluster of «green» hydrogen as well as the necessary scientific potential and qualified specialists.

«I propose to create an International consortium to consolidate efforts of the leading scientific establishments of our countries. This structure will develop new technology for production, storage, and transportation of hydrogen. Through it our scholars could gather, exchange experiences and knowledge,» said the Kazakh Head of State.

Tokayev also called for searching joint solutions to issues such as global warming, water and food security, efficient and equitable use of transborder water resources. Given the issues are common for neighboring countries the Kazakh President stated the readiness of Kazakhstan to jointly construct hydro-dams.

Notably, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Istanbul for a two-day visit to take part in the 8th Summit of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic-speaking States.


