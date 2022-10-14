Go to the main site
    Tokayev suggests AIFC as platform to stimulate investment

    14 October 2022, 18:14

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted Kazakhstan’s high digital potential, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «As of now, sustainable economic progress of countries is not possible without the development of IT technologies. According to experts’ forecast, in 10 years up to 70% of products and services in the world will be based on digital platform-based models. In such conditions, Kazakhstan set a strategic task to become one of the leading countries in the region, possibly in the Eurasian space, regarding to digitalization. Now, Kazakhstani is ranked in the top 30 digitalized UN countries. This issue is given special attention,» said Tokayev at the Summit «Central Asia - Russia».

    According to him, Kazakhstan is ready for active in reaction and exchange of experiences in this area.

    «The Astana International Financial Center could be the effective platform to stimulate direct and portfolio investment in regional projects. It combines the best practices of world financial institutions and latest tools. The Center has already registered over 1,400 companies from 64 countries,» added the Kazakh Head of State.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

