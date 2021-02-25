Tokayev stresses importance of National Public Trust Council in proposing reforms

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh Head of State partook in the fifth meeting of the National Council of Public Trust held online, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

Addressing the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed that the Council contributed immensely to the «Hearing State» concept’s implementation and provided fresh impetus to systemic reforms in the country through decisions taken.

«The tangible results have been achieved in the past year and a half, with the Council’s members actively implementing political reforms,» he said.

As of today, 13 laws have been adopted at the proposal of the National Council of Public Trust. Nine bills are being drafted.

«Set up as a consultative and advisory body, the Council is now an important institution in proposing new reforms,» said Tokayev.

Assistant to the President Yerlan Karin as well as the members of the National Council of Public Trust Marat Shibutov, Kaiyrbek Arystanbekov, Emin Askerov, and Maksim Rozhin also addressed the meeting.