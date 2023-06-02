Go to the main site
    Tokayev stresses importance of greater assistance to Afghan people under UN aegis

    2 June 2023, 19:16

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan commands the European Union’s support in promoting foreign policy initiatives and carrying out large-scale democratic changes, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the Kazakh President, stated in his speech at the ‘Central Asia – European Union’ Forum, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    «We always stand for Central Asia to be the area of peace and progress, productively cooperating with all the regions and countries. Stable development of our multifaceted partnership with the European Union directly depends on the security and stability in the region, including the situation in Afghanistan,» said Tokayev.

    The Kazakh President stressed the importance of continuing the international community’s efforts to prevent humanitarian crisis in the country.

    «Kazakhstan recently sent the Afghan people foodstuff as another aid package. It is necessary to increase all-round support to the Afghan people under the UN aegis. In this context, the initiative to create a UN Regional Sustainable Development Center for Central Asia and Afghanistan becomes relevant,» said the Kazakh Head of State.

    Earlier it was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had arrived in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan, to take part in the leaders of the Central Asian countries and the European Union.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

