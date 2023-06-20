Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Tokayev, Steinmeier attend Forum of Rectors of Kazakh-German Universities

Adlet Seilkhanov
20 June 2023, 18:40
Tokayev, Steinmeier attend Forum of Rectors of Kazakh-German Universities Photo: t.me/aqorda_resmi

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Presidents of Kazakhstan and Germany Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Frank-Walter Steinmeier took part in the Forum of Rectors of Kazakh-German Universities, Kazinform cites Akorda.

Addressing the Forum, the Kazakh Head of State expressed gratitude to the German President and the representatives of the German universities arrived in Astana. He pointed out that it is a landmark event in the country’s sphere of education and science, enabling to expand Kazakh-German cooperation.

«We have great potential to strengthen our ties in many spheres, including science and technology… Speaking of the existing opportunities, we certainly focus on strengthening of our economic partnership. I appreciate the active participation of German investors in the development of our economy,» said the President.

According to him, Kazakhstan attaches great importance to the development and support for science and technologies, as well as strengthening of the potential of domestic universities.

«I urged the Ministry of Science and Higher Education to be more active, business-oriented, even in achieving these objectives. In my speeches I always repeat that we need to focus on high technology. We have many universities offering a great education, however, we need your experience. Germany is the leading country in provision of education, contributing to a more advanced technological development of many countries,» said the Kazakh President.

The Head of State pointed out that such meetings will enable to exchange experiences and establish mutually beneficial ties. He expressed confidence that the agreements reached will contribute to a greater scientific potential of the two countries.

President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier also addressed the Forum, noting the importance of cooperation between the two countries in the field of higher education, research, and student education.

As part of the event, a number of agreements between the higher education facilities of Kazakhstan and Germany was signed.

The Forum of Rectors of Kazakh-German Universities gathered representatives of 11 German and 25 Kazakhstani technical universities.

