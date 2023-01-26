Go to the main site
    Tokayev signs decree to establish National Council for Science and Technology under President

    26 January 2023, 18:15

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree to establish a National Council for Science and Technology under the President of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    The establishment of a National Council for Science and Technology aims at improving the management of the national scientific system and developing recommendations on setting priorities for further promotion of the state policy in the field of science and scientific and technical activity of the country.

    The decree also approved the provisions and composition of the Council. Among the members is Nobel laureate, professor of physics and astrophysics at the Center for Cosmological Physics George Fitzgerald Smoot III, as well as Kazakhstanis engaged in research activities at leading scientific centers of the world.

    The Council was also comprised of members of the Government responsible for the research, scientific-technological, and innovation policy.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

