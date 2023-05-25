Go to the main site
    Tokayev shares Kazakhstani vision of EAEU’s development

    25 May 2023, 20:11

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev shared his country’s vision of the Eurasian Economic Union, which is consistently building up the potential of the countries of the Union, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    «Kazakhstan’s vision of the Union’s development is consistently building up the potential of our countries. That is, projects, technologies, working places, taxes. I’m quite sure that through joint efforts we could successfully fulfill all the tasks set before us, and take the Eurasian Economic Union to a higher development path,» said Tokayev at the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting in Moscow.

    The Kazakh President noted that next year the EAEU will mark its 10 years.

    «In this regard, I suggest instructing the Commission to prepare a report on the first stage of Eurasian integration for the next meeting of the Council. The report will include the main results and accomplishments as well as concrete recommendations on further integration development,» said the Kazakh Head of State.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    EurAsEC President of Kazakhstan Eurasian Economic Union Kazakhstan
