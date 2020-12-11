Go to the main site
    Tokayev sets priorities as Kazakhstan to take over EAEU presidency in 2021

    11 December 2020, 18:35

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev outlined the priorities for Kazakhstan’s presidency of the Eurasian Economic Union in the next year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Kazakhstan will take over the EAEU presidency from Belarus in 2021.

    According to the Kazakh President, the main priorities for Kazakhstan’s EAEU presidency next year are the full implementation of the Union Treaty, removal of barriers, promotion of mutually beneficial and international cooperation, strengthening the professional capacity, functionality and responsibility of the Commission.

    In his turn, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko wished Kazakhstan success in the presidency.

    The Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting with the participation of the Heads of the Member States of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is taking place vie videoconference.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

