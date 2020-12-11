Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Tokayev sets priorities as Kazakhstan to take over EAEU presidency in 2021

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
11 December 2020, 18:35
Tokayev sets priorities as Kazakhstan to take over EAEU presidency in 2021

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev outlined the priorities for Kazakhstan’s presidency of the Eurasian Economic Union in the next year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Kazakhstan will take over the EAEU presidency from Belarus in 2021.

According to the Kazakh President, the main priorities for Kazakhstan’s EAEU presidency next year are the full implementation of the Union Treaty, removal of barriers, promotion of mutually beneficial and international cooperation, strengthening the professional capacity, functionality and responsibility of the Commission.

In his turn, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko wished Kazakhstan success in the presidency.

The Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting with the participation of the Heads of the Member States of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is taking place vie videoconference.


EurAsEC   President of Kazakhstan    Events   Eurasian Economic Union   Eurasia  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region