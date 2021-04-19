Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Tokayev sent telegram of condolences to Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov

    19 April 2021, 10:42

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent a telegram of condolences to Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov over the passing of the latter's father, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

    On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on his own behalf, the Head of State expressed deep condolences to President Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov of Turkmenistan over the demise of his father Myalikguly Berdymukhammedov.

    «The good memory of your father will forever remain in the hearts of his close ones and all his compatriots as a bright man, a wise mentor and a true patriot who dedicated his life to selfless service to the Motherland. Sharing the pain of an irreparable loss, I wish you and your family fortitude in this difficult time,» President Tokayev writes in his telegram.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    President of Kazakhstan Incidents Turkmenistan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims
    Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
    Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
    Over 200 killed, 900 injured in India's deadly train accident
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued