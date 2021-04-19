Tokayev sent telegram of condolences to Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent a telegram of condolences to Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov over the passing of the latter's father, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on his own behalf, the Head of State expressed deep condolences to President Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov of Turkmenistan over the demise of his father Myalikguly Berdymukhammedov.

«The good memory of your father will forever remain in the hearts of his close ones and all his compatriots as a bright man, a wise mentor and a true patriot who dedicated his life to selfless service to the Motherland. Sharing the pain of an irreparable loss, I wish you and your family fortitude in this difficult time,» President Tokayev writes in his telegram.



