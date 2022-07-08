Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Tokayev sends letter of condolences to Japanese PM

Adlet Seilkhanov
8 July 2022, 19:38
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a letter of condolences to Fumio Kishida, the Prime Minister of Japan, Kazinform cites Akorda.

The Kazakh Head of State with great sadness received the news of the assassination of Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

«The world knew Shinzo Abe as a prominent politician who worked tirelessly for the benefit of his country's development and prosperity for many years. He was a wise leader who greatly contributed to the strengthening of international stability and security. The Kazakhstani people will always remember him as a figure of friendly and trusting relationship between Kazakhstan and Japan and the Statesman contributing greatly to the strengthening of multifaceted cooperation between our countries,» reads the letter.

The Kazakh President personally and on behalf of Kazakhstanis expressed sencere condolences to the family members and close ones of late Shinzo Abe as well as to all Japanese.

As earlier was reported Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated during a campaign event in the city of Nara.


