Tokayev sends congratulatory letters to leaders of a number of states on Victory Day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - In commemoration of the 77th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent congratulatory letters to the presidents and heads of government of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, the Kyrgyz Republic, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

In congratulatory messages, President Tokayev conveyed words of appreciation to the veterans of the Great Patriotic War and the home front workers, wishing them good health, longevity and prosperity.

Earlier it was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in the ceremony of laying flowers at the «Otan Ana» monument and observed a minute of silence in honor of Kazakhstanis died in the Great Patriotic War.



