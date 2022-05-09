Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Tokayev sends congratulatory letters to leaders of a number of states on Victory Day

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
9 May 2022, 15:32
Tokayev sends congratulatory letters to leaders of a number of states on Victory Day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - In commemoration of the 77th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent congratulatory letters to the presidents and heads of government of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, the Kyrgyz Republic, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

In congratulatory messages, President Tokayev conveyed words of appreciation to the veterans of the Great Patriotic War and the home front workers, wishing them good health, longevity and prosperity.

Earlier it was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in the ceremony of laying flowers at the «Otan Ana» monument and observed a minute of silence in honor of Kazakhstanis died in the Great Patriotic War.


President of Kazakhstan    Kazakhstan   Victory Day  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty