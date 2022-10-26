Go to the main site
    Tokayev sends congratulatory letter to Rishi Sunak

    26 October 2022, 19:40

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a letter of congratulations to Rishi Sunak on the latter’s appointment as the UK Prime Minister, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh President.

    Tokayev congratulated Rishi Sunak on behalf of the Kazakhstani people and personally on his appointment as the UK Prime Minister.

    The Head of State expressed confidence that the leadership qualities and transformation program of Rishi Sunak will play a determining role in building a stronger and more sustainable Britain.

    «Kazakhstan highly appreciates the years-long strategic partnership with Great Britain based on the strong ties of friendship, mutual respect, and trust. I expect that our cooperation will facilitate the strengthening of political and economic relations and open new opportunities for further growth for the benefit of our friendly countries,» reads the statement.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

