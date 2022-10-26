Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Tokayev sends congratulatory letter to Rishi Sunak

26 October 2022, 19:40
Tokayev sends congratulatory letter to Rishi Sunak
26 October 2022, 19:40

Tokayev sends congratulatory letter to Rishi Sunak

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a letter of congratulations to Rishi Sunak on the latter’s appointment as the UK Prime Minister, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh President.

Tokayev congratulated Rishi Sunak on behalf of the Kazakhstani people and personally on his appointment as the UK Prime Minister.

The Head of State expressed confidence that the leadership qualities and transformation program of Rishi Sunak will play a determining role in building a stronger and more sustainable Britain.

«Kazakhstan highly appreciates the years-long strategic partnership with Great Britain based on the strong ties of friendship, mutual respect, and trust. I expect that our cooperation will facilitate the strengthening of political and economic relations and open new opportunities for further growth for the benefit of our friendly countries,» reads the statement.


Photo:grozny-inform.ru

Related news
Head of State holds meeting with students and young scholars in Almaty
Tokayev lands in Almaty for working visit
Read also
Josep Borrell comments on political reforms in Kazakhstan
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Josep Borrell discuss prospects of strengthening EU-Kazakhstan economic ties
President meets with creative industry representatives in Almaty
President Tokayev’s visit to Almaty: diplomacy, new reforms, January unrest and women’s status
President unveils monument to Akhmet Baiturssynov in Almaty
President assigns to install 28 seismic stations in Almaty by 2025
Almaty got into so-called ‘middle-income trap’ - President
President backs idea of creating venture fund in Almaty
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
2 EU’s new project to boost sustainable energy in Central Asia
3 Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
4 EU’s Youth Action Plan inspired a meeting of Central Asian Youth in Samarkand
5 November 18. Today's Birthdays

News