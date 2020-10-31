Go to the main site
    Tokayev sends condolences to Turkey over earthquake victims

    31 October 2020, 13:05

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has expressed great regret over the victims of the earthquake in Izmir province of Turkey, Kazinform cites Akorda.kz.

    «On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on my own behalf, I express my condolences to you and the families who lost their loved ones in this natural disaster. May God accept the souls of the dead and be merciful to them. I wish those injured a speedy return to their families. I assure you that if necessary, the Government and people of Kazakhstan are ready to help the fraternal Turkish people,» the telegram says

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    President of Kazakhstan Incidents
