Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Tokayev sends condolences to Turkey over earthquake victims

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
31 October 2020, 13:05
Tokayev sends condolences to Turkey over earthquake victims

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has expressed great regret over the victims of the earthquake in Izmir province of Turkey, Kazinform cites Akorda.kz.

«On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on my own behalf, I express my condolences to you and the families who lost their loved ones in this natural disaster. May God accept the souls of the dead and be merciful to them. I wish those injured a speedy return to their families. I assure you that if necessary, the Government and people of Kazakhstan are ready to help the fraternal Turkish people,» the telegram says

President of Kazakhstan    Incidents   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
June 14. Today's Birthdays
June 14. Today's Birthdays
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches